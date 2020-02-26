Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unforgettable Dialogues On Life And Happiness From Her Movies

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. She has garnered huge attention from fans and audience with her exceptional acting skills, her wit, and her sartorial choices. Right from setting the size-zero trend to posing for some of the most beautiful pregnancy pictures, Bebo has done it all. Kareena Kapoor Khan's dialogue delivery is quite distinctive and unique. Here are some of the Kareena Kapoor Khan's memorable dialogues related to life and happiness:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's best dialogues related to love and happiness

Jab We Met

''Main apni favourite hoon''

Fans find the movie to be quite a roller coaster ride. Geet (role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) is shown to be the most lively, naive and kind-hearted girl. She teaches to live life to the fullest and never regret any decisions made. She gives out positive vibes. The above line is one of the most popular lines from the film.

Heroine

''Mumbai Daily ki Associate Editor ho tum, filmstars ki dosti tumse nahi tumhari position se hai''

Madhur Bhandarkar-directorial Heroine features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The movie depicted the life of a successful film actor whose career is challenged. Mahi Arora (role played by Bebo) says the above line to a reporter when she fails to mention Mahi's name in an article. Kareena was widely praised by the critics for her performance in the movie and the film also bagged her a lot of awards.

Mujhse Dosti Kroge

“Agar purani yaadon ke sath rhoge…toh nayi yaadein kaise pehda kroge?”

Three buddies get caught in a love triangle and Tina (role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan) is the one who gets heartbroken. Tina promises to write emails to Hrithik Roshan's character Raj, but later gets busy in life. She later finds out that her friend Pooja (role played by Rani) and Raj are in love. She lets them begin their life. The dialogue is about dealing with the past in a mature way and moving on in life. Kareena enacted the role very well.

