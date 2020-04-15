Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukherji's friendship is widely known among fans. The two have appeared in several successful movies over the years and received critical acclaim for their performances. With all that said now, here are some of the most adorable moments of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji:

Kareen Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji cute moments

This picture was taken very recently when Karan Johar threw a pre-birthday bash for his kids. While there where many celebs who attended the party, fans got hands on a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna together. The trio can be seen sharing the picture frame.

Fans were extremely delighted to see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji off-screen together during Sonam Kapoor's wedding ceremony. Karisma Kapoor also appeared in the picture and it made fans nostalgic. Check out the picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen giving fans some major 'girls squad goals'' in the picture below. The three can be seen posing for a cute picture together. While Kareena kept her look casual, Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, rocks her 'signature' cute look.

This picture was taken during the shoot for Talash, where Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead roles in the movie. According to the reports, the picture is taken from the success party of the film. Have a look:

