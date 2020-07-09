Kareena Kapoor And Hina Khan Show How To Ace The Workout Look

Kareena Kapoor has always turned out to be a huge inspiration for her fans. Be it her films, fashion, travel, or even fitness, the actor has aced looks for every occasion and inspires others for the same. A lot of times actors end up wearing similar outfits that the fashion enthusiasts notice. A celeb who has worn a similar fitness look is TV actor Hina Khan. She is edgy yet elegant in her everyday style especially workout looks. Listed below are pictures of both Kareena Kapoor and Hina Khan in their workout wear; Take a look to know who wore it better.

Kareena Kapoor or Hina Khan: Who slayed their workout look better?

Hina Khan is known for a great taste in fashion. The actor has always opted for something unique. Her Instagram posts have not only been liked by many fans but many have left a lot of comments on them. In the post above, Hina chose to wear white and green printed workout wear. Her crop top well-matched her leggings. The matching workout set had huge green prints on it. Hina chose to keep her look simple with a necklace and hairband. Her face bore no makeup that went well with her loosely kept hair.

Coming to the caption of her post, Hina chose to make quite a statement with her workout wear. The actor through her caption spoke about being stylish at all times. She felt that life is too short and thus one must make every outfit count. The actor stressed on working out in style and spoke of how it made her happy to stay stylish during her workouts. Before signing off she also asked her fans on what makes them happy.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor stole the light with her yoga poses on International Yoga Day. The actor's post showcased her all-black basic workout wear. Kareena Kapoor's workout gear was from Puma. The actor looked radiant with no makeup on. She posted two pictures with two different yoga poses. Her black workout bralette also showcased her decolletage along with her lean waist.

Kareena Kapoor chose to speak on stretching in her caption. The actor stressed on doing more stretching and less stressing.

She also urged fans to stay flexible, stay fit, and stay fab!. She also challenged three more people on International Yoga Day to stretch like a cat.

