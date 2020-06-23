Kareena Kapoor Or Sonakshi Sinha: Which Diva Shared A Better Chemistry With Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is known for his romantic movies since the 90s. The actor has worked with several actors of Bollywood and is also known to launch a few faces. Salman is known for his movies with both actors Sonakshi Sinha as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has worked with Sonakshi Sinha in the Dabbang series, while he has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan for films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard, and Kyon Ki. Take a look at their movies' box office reviews and gross collection to know which pair was most loved by the audience:

Which Bollywood pair was most-loved by the audience?

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Salman and Kareena have always impressed their fans with their on-screen chemistry. They are known to set box office records as well as win the hearts of their fans at the same time. Salman and Kareena have been a part of many award-winning films. Their movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a commercial hit and went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film as well as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film. It made an est. gross collection of ₹969 crores.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan were also seen together in the film Bodyguard. The interesting drama film was a blockbuster film that made a gross collection of ₹234 crores. Moreover, the songs from the film and the pair's on-screen chemistry made Bodyguard one of the audience's favourite movie.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

Starring opposite actor Salman, Sonakshi got her breakthrough in Bollywood with the Dabbang series. Salman introduced Sonakshi to Bollywood by launching her in the film Dabbang. She later paired opposite Salman in Dabbang 2 as well as Dabbang 3. Salman was seen as a police officer Chulbul Pandey in the film while Sonakshi was seen as his wife in the film.

The first two films of the Dabbang series were blockbuster films while Dabbang 3 received a negative review from the critics. Dabbang made an est. gross collection of ₹2 billion while Dabbang 2 made an est. collection of ₹252 crores.

