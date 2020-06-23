Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Ananya Panday Limit Comments Amid Anger Over Nepotism

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took the nation by storm and several fans were shattered. Ever since then, netizens have been blaming the alleged nepotism and ‘treatment of outsiders’ in the industry for a cause of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The actor was disheartened with biased favouritism in Bollywood, as per some of his fans.

Several fans resorted to commenting on Bollywood starkids' social media, alleging them of nepotism. Due to this, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ananya Panday closed or limited their comments section.

Alia, Kareena and Ananya limited the comments on their social media posts-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has angered many fans who took to social media accounts of several celebs. The comments sections of these celebs were full of hate for being from a powerful background. Sushant, on the other hand, had made his career all the way from the bottom. He first starred in television serials, unlike Alia, who started her career with a lead role in Student of the Year, or Ananya who started out as a lead in part of SOTY.

As per reports, not only Alia, Kareena and Ananya, but Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha also faced the wrath of angry netizens. Sonam switched off her comments and Sonakshi reportedly deleted her Twitter account recently.

Here are some comments from the celeb accounts-

Kangana continues to call out on nepotism in the industry

Apart from this, celebs are receiving unfollowing streaks on their social media accounts. Reportedly Ananya lost over 70K followers. On the other hand, director Karan Johar also lost followers in millions. Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut who has been strongly speaking up against nepotism in the industry even before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has reportedly had her following increased in multi-folds. The actress has also shared her frustrations with the industry and their followers in a series of videos.

