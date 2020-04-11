Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor’s THIS Throwback Picture Is All Things Love

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to give some major sibling goals to all their fans. The lovely sisters often strike a pose with each other on several occasions, much to the happiness of their fans. Even before Kareena Kapoor Khan made her social media debut, thanks to Karisma Kapoor, fans were getting to witness some gorgeous pictures of the sisters from their vacay outings or from their public appearances. However, recently a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor has been doing the rounds which are proving to be a visual delight for all their fans.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are looking super cute in this throwback picture

The picture has a teenage Karisma Kapoor looking beautiful in a white dress as she opts for a veil, choker and white gloves. A young Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen twinning with her sister in a white frock. Karisma Kapoor can be seen embracing her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan lovingly. Take a look at the throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. The movie also starred Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in a pivotal role and Kareena donned the avatar of a cop in the movie.

Kareena will also be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, made her much-awaited digital debut with the web series Mentalhood. The show also stars Dino Morea and Shruti Seth in pivotal roles and was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

