Arjun Kapoor Thinks Kareena Kapoor Was 'underdressed' In Her 'work From Home' Look

Ever Since Kareena Kapoor made her debut on Instagram, she has been slaying the 'Insta game' by posting her stunning photographs, right from her no-makeup looks to her uber-glam looks. After flaunting a quirky neckpiece made by her little son Taimur Ali Khan on social media, Kareena shared a decked up 'work from home' look with her fans on Instagram. However, her Ki & Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor was not quite impressed by her look.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Lockdown Diaries Is Full Of Fun Challenges & Hairstyle Experiments

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Urge Everyone To Follow Social Distancing In PIB's Videos; See

Arjun Kapoor was not impressed by Kareena Kapoor's glam 'work from home' look

Recently, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself flaunting her 'work from home' avatar. The Angrezi Medium actor looked stunning in an oversized off-white shirt, which she paired with white distressed jeans and dark-brown thigh-high boots. Kareena rounded off her look with a statement cowboy hat, keeping her makeup simple with a nude undertone and kohl-lined eyes.

She captioned the image writing, "Work from home they said..." Soon after the actor posted the photograph, her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section of the post to pull her leg by commenting, "Underdressed by ur standards." Arjun's comment got over 4K likes on it. However, Kareena has yet not replied to her co-star's funny comment.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Dances To Halkat Jawaani In This Throwback Video, Fans Go "wow"

On the career front, Kareena was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the sequel of the blockbuster film Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Takht with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming with Parineeti Chopra titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She 'works From Home' Post Amid Lock Down

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.