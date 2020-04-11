From Kareena Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Unmissable Instagram Posts By B-town Celebs This Week

All Bollywood celebs, just like the majority of the population in the country, are currently spending their quarantine at home with their near and dear ones. However, that has not stopped them from sharing a glimpse of their 'lockdown' life with their fans. From pursuing a new hobby to cooking some tasty dishes, these Bollywood celebs are doing it all and have also been sharing the details of the same with their fans.

There are some celebs who have impressed the Instagram users this week with their lovely posts. Some of them include Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif. Check out their posts from the week gone by.

Bollywood celebs who made news through their Instagram posts

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor who is getting her social media game strong with each passing day shared a beautiful throwback picture from her vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The picture had Kareena Kapoor Khan looking super hot in a red bikini as she posed with Saif and Taimur. Kareena Kapoor's 'Take Me Back' caption is also simply all of us who are longing for our quarantine phase to get over. Check out Kareena Kapoor's picture.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one celebrity who is making the most of her lockdown phase. Malaika Arora recently shared a picture wherein she can be seen thinking on 'what to do next' and also proclaimed that she cannot sit still during her quarantine time. It seems like Malaika Arora wishes to make this lockdown phase extremely productive. Take a look at Malaika Arora's picture.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is currently spending some productive quarantine time with her sister Isabelle Kaif wherein they can be seen indulging in some household chores. In her recent post, Katrina Kaif can be seen sharing a glimpse of her sister cooking on the occasion of World Siblings Day. However, Katrina Kaif left fans wondering whether they are preparing an omelette or a pancake. Take a look at her picture.

