Kareena Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan Turn Show Stopper Once Again For Designer Manish Malhotra

After breaking the Internet in 2018, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan yet again walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Celebrating 30 years of costume design and 15 years of manishmalhotralabel, the designer put up a stunning show at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Hyderabad on February 1. While Kartik looked dapper in kurta pyjama with multi-coloured shiny sneakers, Kareena was a sight to behold in a beautiful white lehenga and a 'doll-like' haircut.

In 2018, when Kartik walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan, he confessed that he had a huge crush on her. “I have always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was a dream come true to walk for my favourite designer Manish Malhotra with the beautiful Kareena,” Kartik said.

"Manish Malhotra, whose theme is ‘My Identity, My Pride’, re-crafts his own identity on a canvas of technology for the Hyderabad chapter. This will be a celebration of his own style, which in turn is an expression of his identity,” explains Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India.

