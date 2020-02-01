Sara Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Share A Candid Moment Together

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most prominent names in Bollywood. Kareena has been entertaining fans with her amazing filmography for a long time, while Sara has just begun and has already garnered several fans across India due to her films. Saif Ali Khan has always managed to keep a healthy relationship between his kids and his wife. Fans often call Saif to be a cool dad because of his good relations and rapport with his kids.

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a candid moment, fans appreciate Amrita Rao

Recently, the Kedarnath star appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show where the two shared a beautiful moment together. The two actors were seen walking in towards he set together all dressed up in their glamorous attire. They were seen having a conversation before posing for the cameras. The two posed for photos and even shared a hug with each other. Kareena even blew a kiss to Sara as she left to which Sara too blew a flying kiss to her.

These moments were shared on social media and fans instantly were awestruck by the adorable moment shared by them. The fans could not help but marvel at the wonderful mother-daughter relationship between Sara and Kareena. However, fans also commented on the upbringing of Amrita Rao who is the mother of Sara Ali Khan. They applauded her for her teaching and they all praised Amrita for the good values she has imbibed into Sara.

In an earlier interview in a talk show, Sara and Saif spoke about the relationship they have had after the divorce. Sara mentioned in that interview that things never really seemed uncomfortable between them as everyone around her was quite mature. She also added that Kareena has told Sara that she would love to be her friend and Saif, on the other hand, has never told her that this is her second mother.

