Is Sara Ali Khan Dating Kartik Aaryan? Actress' Witty Response Will Confuse Fans

No one would’ve imagined that buzz created with a comment on a chat show would go so far and feature multiple twists and turns. Sara Ali Khan stating that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan, the latter blushing, and fun answers as media joined in the banter, had started it all. Things got serious, as the duo were signed on as the leads of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film then, and within no time, rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds too.

Pictures and videos of the two from the sets went viral. Even after the shoot, Kartik going all the way to Thailand as she shot for Coolie No 1 to spend time with her on her birthday had made headlines. However, there was a twist in the tale as break-up rumours started surfacing and Ananya Panday started being known as Kartik’s ladylove in gossip mills.

But there was another twist, as their movie got the name Love Aaj Kal and posters, trailer and songs were unveiled, the duo were seen bonding once again. Be it snaps together and banter on Instagram, fans of the Sara-Kartik pair found a reason to be excited again. So what’s the exact equation among the actors, are they a couple, just friends or colleagues?

Sara was asked the ‘burning’ question in a recent interview with an entertainment portal if she is dating Kartik. The Kedarnath star said she was dating him in the film, and that was all that mattered. The actor also had a message to the viewers that they will get to see them dating for two-and-a-half hours on Valentine’s Day, when the movie hits the screens.

While the answer was witty, it might not have pleased all the fans, who have been eager to know the exact equation between the two.

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma as one of the protagonists. Randeep Hooda too plays a pivotal role. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Imtiaz Ali.

