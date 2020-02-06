Kareena Kapoor & Others Who Ditched The Boring 'lehenga Look' At Armaan Jain's Wedding

Yet another member of the popular Kapoor family got hitched recently. Kareena Kapoor's paternal cousin Armaan Jain tied the knot with designer Anissa Malhotra in a star-studded ceremony on February 03, 2020. As expected, the biggest B-Town celebrities attended the big-fat Indian wedding.

Image Credit: Filmfare Instagram

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor everyone came to give their wishes to the just married couple. Celebrities kept their fashion game on and looked breathtaking in their stylish designer outfits but what really grabbed our attention were some Bollywood divas who ditched the cliche lehenga-look and opted for some unconventional yet voguish outfits. Take a look at the divas who rocked the non-lehenga look better.

Also Read: Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra Groove To 'Balle Balle' In This Unseen Wedding Video

Stunning B-Town Divas who ditched the lehenga-look at Armaan Jain's wedding

Kareena Kapoor

Image Credit: Filmfare Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan is super close to her cousin Armaan Jain. In fact, on various occasions, they are papped together, be it a casual outing or the famous Kapoor's family dinners. Kareena Kapoor stunned everyone when she came on Armaan Jain's wedding in a scintillating leheriya dual-tone sari. Kareena Kapoor's mustard and orange sari from Nikasha is a real steal from her wardrobe. Kareena Kapoor wore it with a stylish sleeveless blouse and big chunky golden chandbali's. But what truly accentuated her overall look was the gajra she styled her hair bun with. Her subtle-makeup and endearing smile made her look simply stunning.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor: Traits That Make The Leading Actress A True Virgo

Shanaya Kapoor

Image Credit: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram

Another star-kid who chose to wear different attire than the usual lehenga was Shanaya Kapoor. Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor opted for a voguish co-ord ethnic outfit. Shanaya Kapoor not only looked like a dream in her quirky traditional wear but also impressed us with her was her intricate matching jewellery with a unique design. Shanaya Kapoor kept her makeup simple with highlighted cheeks, and nude lips.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In These Yellow Outfits, See Pics

Malaika Arora

Image Credit: Filmfare Instagram

When it comes to unconventional fashion choices, Malaika Arora is the first name that comes to our mind. The gorgeous beauty looked alluring in a hot red-sari. Her blouse with plunging neckline and glamours make-up made her look really fashionable. Actor Arjun Kapoor whom she is rumoured to be dating accompanied her at Armaan Jain's wedding. Malaika Arora was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Malaika accessorised her modern-sari look with a layered diamond neckpiece.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.