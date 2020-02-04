Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Be it any event, Bollywood personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning gowns. All the ladies from the B’Town industries are well-known for fashion sense and style statements that they constantly keep updating with the latest trends. These B'town beauties pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer gown effortlessly along with the prettiest accessories makes them look perfect. Hence, here are some gown looks of some popular Bollywood divas such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others who paired it with the best neckpieces or accessories.

Bollywood actors paired their gowns with best neck accessories

Kareena Kapoor Khan with these lovely neckpiece looks stunning in all her gown looks-

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Alia Bhatt paired her simple gown with a diamond neckpiece and the result is fantastic-

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Tara Sutaria slaying it with her best gown and fashion accessories

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Priyanka Chopra in Pink gown and diamond neckpiece is a sight to behold

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra

Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing in this gown and beautiful neck accessory

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

