Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other B'Town Divas Giving Fashion Tips On Accessorising Neckpieces

Bollywood News

Flaunting their designer gown effortlessly along with the prettiest neckpieces makes the look perfect. Check pics of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia and other divas-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be it any event, Bollywood personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning gowns. All the ladies from the B’Town industries are well-known for fashion sense and style statements that they constantly keep updating with the latest trends. These B'town beauties pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a saree, gown, or any other dress. Flaunting their designer gown effortlessly along with the prettiest accessories makes them look perfect. Hence, here are some gown looks of some popular Bollywood divas such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others who paired it with the best neckpieces or accessories.

Also read | Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actors That Exhibit True Pisces Traits

Bollywood actors paired their gowns with best neck accessories

Kareena Kapoor Khan with these lovely neckpiece looks stunning in all her gown looks-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Also read | Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Alia Bhatt paired her simple gown with a diamond neckpiece and the result is fantastic-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Tara Sutaria slaying it with her best gown and fashion accessories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Also read | Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Prove Royal Blue Is Happy Colour, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Image courtesy: @tarasutaria

Priyanka Chopra in Pink gown and diamond neckpiece is a sight to behold

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Image courtesy: @priyankachopra

Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing in this gown and beautiful neck accessory

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor

Also read | Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani: Who Slayed Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
MEMBERS FOR SELECT COMMITTEE
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
NUSHRAT BHARUCHA LAUDED