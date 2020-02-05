Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ravishing In These Yellow Outfits, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most admired fashionistas and amazing actors in Bollywood. The fashion diva of the industry is popular for her dressing style and also the fashion she follows becomes a trend. Any outfit she wears and steps out in often makes headlines, be it her gym looks, casual looks, airport looks, or any other outfit. The way she carries herself in each of her outfits is just commendable. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted in a number of yellow outfits. Have a look at these outfits here-

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in these four yellow outfits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a yellow saree with golden border and sleeveless golden blouse paired with it. The diva is looking stunning.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in this off-shoulder lemon yellow coloured gown

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is wearing a yellow gown with a thigh slit pattern and a cold shoulder cut

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in this amazing yellow coloured dress

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

