Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra Groove To 'Balle Balle' In This Unseen Wedding Video

After three days of splendid celebrations, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on Monday. The wedding pictures and videos have taken the internet by a storm. The grand wedding saw a slew of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor amongst others. While social media is flooded with various celebrities' dance performances, now a video of the bride and groom dancing to the tunes of Morni Banke has gone viral.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra set the stage on fire

In a video that has been circulating over the internet, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra can be seen grooving to the tunes of Balle and Balle. In the beginning, they perform on an English song and then switch the atmosphere to a lively number with Morni Banke from Ayushmann Khurrana's film Badhaai Ho. Followed by many back dancers and majestic fireworks, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's rocking wedding dance video is worth watching. Take a look.

The extraordinaire star-studded reception on Tuesday also saw sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dancing on Bebo's famous song Bole Chudiyan. While Kareena is seen in a heavy mirror work white lehenga, Karisma Kapoor is also in a similar shaded Anarkali suit. Check out their videos.

Watch Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor gracing the merry night

(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

