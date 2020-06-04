Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's BTS Chemistry From Their Films Is Worth A Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the real-life pairs that has a massive following for their chemistry - both on and off-screen. The husband-wife have starred in some popular movies. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's movies include Tashan and Agent Vinod among others. Listed below is a compilation of Kareena and Saif's funny & cute behind-the-scenes from their movies.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Niece Inaaya's Picture Holding 'Khan-daan' Family Tree

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan funny & cute BTS from their movies

READ:Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan At Hospital To Pay Last Respects

Tashan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Tashan garnered a large following, thanks to the 'size zero' fad introduced in India from here. The film follows the journey of three people who set on a journey to find a suitcase containing a large sum of money stolen from a gangster. The video below showcases some fun BTS moments between Kareena and Saif, Kareena and Akshay Kumar. Saif and Kareena throughout the video are seen having fun and reciting lines. The video also showcases Kareena's dress getting stuck on a scooter mid-way while Saif helps her out. The film directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya has a rating of 3.8 on IMDb.

READ:Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's 'Agent Vinod' Was Shot In Morocco; Here Is Some Trivia

Agent Vinod

This is another film that saw Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan together. This 2012 film follows the life of Agent Vinod who sets out on a secret mission to find the reason behind the death of his colleague, Rajan. Things get worse when new secrets are unveiled before his eyes. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan has a rating of 5.2 on IMDb. The BTS video below showcases Kareena and Saif spending time off-camera. The two talk about Kareena not liking action films. Later Kareena is also seen in a fight scene with an old man that sees Saif rolling in laughter. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film's music was another element that reeled in fans' interest.

Kurbaan

This is another film that saw Saif and Kareena in a movie together. The film Kurbaan follows the life of Avantika played by Kareena, a professor who falls in love with a handsome man played by Saif. She later gets to know some dangerous secrets about the man she loves. The 2009 film made a lot of headlines around its release. Saif and Kareena were seen having a great time while shooting for the song, Dua. Below is the extended cut of the song Dua.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.