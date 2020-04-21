Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's 'Agent Vinod' Was Shot In Morocco; Here Is Some Trivia

Agent Vinod was a spy thriller where we saw Kareena Kapoor with her now husband Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. In this story, Kareena plays a spy who is also trying to bring down the syndicate. The syndicate is trying to destroy India with a nuclear bomb, and both Kareena and Saif team up to save the day. The movie was a hit at the box office and also was loved by fans. Kareena's role as a spy was a very integral part of the story. Here is some trivia from the film Agent Vinod.

Agent Vinod trivia

In one of the scenes, Saif Ali Khan says his name is Mahendra Sandhu, which is a callback to the name of the actor who acted in the film titled Agent Vinod which released in 1977.

The film was criticised by viewers and the viewers called the film 'Travel Agent Vinod' as Saif Ali Khan travels to many countries in the film.

This film was banned in Pakistan as it made references to the ISI's involvement in Jihadi groups and other terror activities.

Gulshan Grover's name in the film is Taimur and ironically today the couple's son is also named Taimur.

Neil Nitin Mukesh was offered the lead role but he declined it.

The film was in making for more than two years.

The movie was shot in Tangier, Morocco, and yet there was no reference of it in the whole film.

The song Pungi took inspiration from the song Boney M song Rasputin.

Agent Vinod saw Saif Ali Khan and director Sriram Raghavan work together for the second time post, Ek Hasina Thi.

The makers of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's film reportedly said that the whole Raabta sequence was shot in a single three-plus minute sequence. Cinematographer Muraleedharan said that they rehearsed for three days before shooting on Steadicam. About 50 cues were given during the shot for its perfect execution.

