Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan At Hospital To Pay Last Respects

Just as the country was reeling under the loss of Irrfan Khan’s demise, in a shocking state of events, actor Rishi Kapoor, aged 67, breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday morning after being admitted there on the previous day. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer and had his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor by his side at the time of his tragic death. Recently, Rishi Kapoor’s niece, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, reached the hospital with her husband Saif Ali Khan, as a sign of support. Read details.

Kareena Kapoor Khan visited Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor at the HNL Reliance hospital and was clicked with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. As seen in the pictures shared by the paparazzi, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a face mask. If the reports are to be believed, Rishi’s relatives, Armaan and Adar Jain, too, rushed to the hospital as soon as the news of the legendary actor’s death was confirmed. Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor had been by his father’s side since last night. Take a look at the pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor's pictures with Rishi Kapoor

The Kapoor Family recently released a statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

(Promo Image Source: Viral Bhayani/ Neelam Kothari Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Instagram)

