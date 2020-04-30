Kareena Kapoor Bids Farewell To Uncle Rishi Kapoor, Calls Him One Of The 'best Boys'

The heartbreaking news of the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has pushed the nation into a sea of sorrow as condolences have been pouring in for the ace thespian on social media. The Hum Tum actor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after a long battle against cancer since 2018. Friends and family of the actor have gathered to pay their last respects to the remarkable and legendary Kapoor.

Read | Rishi Kapoor's demise: Mumbai Police allows Ranbir, Alia, & 17 others to attend funeral

Taking to her social media account, Rishi Kapoor's niece and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor paid a heartwarming tribute to her 'Chintu uncle' by sharing a picture from the late actor's childhood. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father, and Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling and posing for the camera in this endearing photo. Kareena Kapoor has captioned it with the words, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle ❤️❤️".

Have a look:

Read | Mumbai police urge Kapoor family to carry out Rishi Kapoor's last rites at Marine Lines

Rishi Kapoor was admitted after he experienced breathing difficulties on Wednesday night amid his treatment for cancer. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai. The film fraternity has been jolted into a state of shock as two eminent film personalities passed away within a span of two days.

Read | Rishi Kapoor passes away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' with demise of former co-star

Statement from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Read | Rishi Kapoor passes away aged 67 at Mumbai hospital; team issues statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.