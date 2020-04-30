Mumbai Police Urge Kapoor Family To Carry Out Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites At Marine Lines

Indian cinema's legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away early morning on April 30, 2020. The actor was battling cancer for almost two years after succumbing to it at Mumbai's Sir N.H. hospital. The film fraternity is shocked by the sudden news of the Rishi Kapoor's death. Condolences are pouring in for the Kapoor family.

Mumbai police ask Rishi Kapoor's last rites to be performed at Marine Lines

However, keeping note of the current situation of nationwide lockdown, Mumbai police have urged the Kapoor family to carry out Rishi Kapoor's last rites at Marine Lines. They also urged the family to not bring the mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor home and directly go to the crematorium. According to latest reports, keeping in with the Mumbai police's request, Rishi Kapoor's funeral rites will take place at Chandanwadi crematorium near the hospital.

Also Read: On Nation Wants To Know With Arnab Goswami, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor talks about his recent release 102 Not Out.

In September 2018, Rishi Kapoor along with his wife, Neetu had flown to New York to undergo treatment for leukemia. He came back last year in February but he was reportedly admitted to the hospital twice since then after suffering infections. The first was in Delhi while Rishi Kapoor was attending a family event while the second was in Mumbai due to viral fever. However, he was discharged soon after.

Also Read: 'You Can Never Be Forgotten': Mumbai Police Bid Final Goodbye To Irrfan Khan

Rishi Kapoor had been admitted to the hospital once again on Wednesday morning due to health complications confirmed his brother, Randhir Kapoor. But he did not make it home this time and passed away after succumbing to health issues. His family issued a statement on Rishi Kapoor's death saying,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read: Mumbai Police Shares Hilarious Lockdown Meme On Instagram, Netizens Say, "yes Sir"

Also Read: Mumbai Police Personnel Aged Above 55 With Existing Ailments Sent On Paid Leave Amid Covid

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor's Death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns 'end Of An Era'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.