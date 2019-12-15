Kareena Kapoor: Can't Be Honest About Someone's Work In Industry, They Don't Take It Well

Kareena Kapoor Khan believes it's impossible to be honest about someone's work in the industry as they don't take it well but it's important for stars to have people around who tell them the truth. The actor said she expects people who are close to her to tell her honest views about her films. When asked can one be honest about someone's work in the industry, Kareena told PTI, "I don't think so. They don't take it well. If you want the truth, they don't take it well. I'd like someone to tell me if they didn't like a particular film, at least the people I am close to, I'd expect the honest truth."

Kareena said she has been relevant over all these years because she has never surrounded herself with "yes men". "It's important for actors and stars to have people around them to show them the reality. I'm very practical when it comes to that. I've never liked having yes men around me. Probably early on when you're young, you get excited and do that but now I'm way too practical," she added.

Kareena, 39, has always been vocal about her opinions, both about people and films. She, however, believes the actors today are politically correct with "everyone praising everyone." She agreed that she would have been more guarded about her opinions if she were to debut today. "I think so. May be I was very bold, the kind of person I was for then. Today, it's the digital age, everyone has an opinion. Everyone is talking about what films they should do, what clothes are being worn.

"I'm happy my voice is not heard and then it was. I enjoyed that time and now I'm enjoying this time of watching everyone and hearing everyone, which is great."

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear onscreen in Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27. The actor will be seen playing the role of Deepti Batra who has been described by the makers of Good Newwz as a modern independent woman who has 'baby fever'. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is filming for her next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

