WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Gets Ready At The Airport With Stylists, Glam Video Goes Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian Bollywood actor who has always been in the news for her outspokenness. Whether the headlines are of Kareena Kapoor's movie choices or her open support of Karisma, she has always been vocal about her opinions. Kareena Kapoor also stands out of the crowd because fans see her questioning apparent stereotypical norms of today's world. Recently, the actress was papped at the Bengaluru airport getting dressed for Armaan Jain's Roka ceremony that was to be held in Mumbai. Watch her glam video below-

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says People Told Her "Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga"

Kareena Kapoor's glam video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, What Women Want

Kareena thinks she is extremely dedicated when it comes to her work. She feels that being a woman is not easy and they anyway take everything up a notch higher – be it their passion or emotions. And, that’s what has exactly happened. She focused on the time when so many people said, “Shaadi ke baad kuch nahi hoga,” then they said, “ek bachche ke baad kuch nahi hoga”. Kapoor says women are fighters and feels good to challenge people’s behaviour when they say she won’t be able to fulfil her task. The 3 Idiots star will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A BOSS In These Pantsuits; See Photos

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear onscreen in Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27. The actor will be seen playing the role of Deepti Batra who has been described by the makers of Good Newwz as a modern independent woman who has 'baby fever'. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is filming for her next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Convincing Saif To Come On Her Show Was The 'toughest'

