Kareena Kapoor Khan Answers Her Plans On Having A Second Child, Read Here

Kareena Kapoor who will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the film, Good Newwz is known as a thorough professional but also for being a good mother, shuttling between work and giving her young two-year-old Taimur ample of time. The actress was recently asked if Saif Ali Khan and she are planning to have another baby soon. Here's her answer-

A leading media publication quoted the actress as, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

As Taimur Ali Khan gears up to celebrate his birthday on December 20, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have something special planned for him. Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed her plans for Taimur’s birthday.

In conversation with a media portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed their plans for celebrating Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday. She mentioned what she and Saif Ali Khan would do that day. Speaking to the media outlet, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday, they are going to be in Mumbai. She mentioned that she would be promoting her film in the city, and Saif will also be there. Kareena Kapoor Khan told that they plan on spending time with their families. Talking about Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that he would have a get-together with 8-10 of his friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear onscreen in Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27. The actor will be seen playing the role of Deepti Batra who has been described by the makers of Good Newwz as a modern independent woman who has 'baby fever'. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is filming for her next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

