Times When Kareena Kapoor And Husband Saif Ali Khan Fell Prey To Controversies

Kareena Kapoor has been a part of several controversies. From her past relationships to her snide comments about her co-stars, Kareena Kapoor invited controversies that instantly made headlines. However, there seems to have been no end to it even after she married Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. It is not a hidden fact that Saif Ali Khan unknowingly tends to become controversy's favourite child too. Here's looking at all the times when Kareena Kapoor and hubby Saif Ali Khan fell prey to controversies.

When Kareena Kapoor was trolled for marrying Saif Ali Khan

Trouble started brewing when Kareena Kapoor decided to tie the knot with Saif Ali Khan. 'Saifeena' were trolled by many and some even went on to threaten them. According to media sources, the couple also had to put it on record that Kareena did not adopt Islam after her wedding.

When Saifeena landed up in trouble due to the infamous Kurbaan poster

This controversy turned out to be truly bitter due to the involvement of some political parties too. Many political parties protested against Kareena's bareback picture on the poster which featured her husband Saif too. Some even demanded that the movie be banned.

When the couple landed into a controversy due to their scuffle with a businessman

Kareena and Saif were reportedly accused of misbehaving and landing up in a scuffle with an NRI business Iqbal Mir Sharma on February 22, 2012. The incident had taken place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel and had grabbed several eyeballs. Apart from the couple, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor along with her best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were also present during the incident.

