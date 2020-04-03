Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Throwback Pics From Their Swiss Vacation

Switzerland seems to be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's favourite holiday destination as the star couple is often photographed among the snow-capped mountains. The power couple brought in the New Year's in Switzerland this year. Take a look at these adorable throwback pictures of the couple from their vacation in Switzerland.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture from their vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore track pants and paired it with a white sweater. She wore a floral print jacket and looked adorable in her white beanie and sunglasses. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, wore black pants and a black jacket and paired it with a beanie.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan went on a vacation with their family, take a look at the other pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan too was seen vacationing with his parents. He looked adorable in the pea-jacket. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan too were present and vacationing with the Khan couple in Switzerland. In fact, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also vationing in Switzerland and the power couple also caught up with Kareena and Saif.

