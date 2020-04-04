Saif Ali Khan Coaxing Wife Kareena Kapoor For Some Yoga Lessons Amid Lockdown

Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that he is enjoying spending some quality time with his family. He also added that he has been pursuing Kareena Kapoor Khan to offer him a few yoga lessons. Saif Ali Khan and many actors are observing self-isolation in order to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Saif Ali Khan has been coaxing Kareena Kapoor to give him some yoga lessons

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Adorable Throwback Pics From Their Swiss Vacation

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have taken to Instagram to showcase their talents. Several celebrities are trying out new hobbies and activities to keep themselves busy during this time indoors. Saif Ali Khan has been reportedly interested in trying out yoga during this time in quarantine. According to a news portal, the actor revealed that he wakes up early in the morning and works out for a couple of hours. Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that he is incredibly thankful that he has a treadmill at his home which helps to keep him in shape.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Throwback Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss

Further on, the Hum Tum actor added that he has been coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to teach him some yoga lessons. Saif Ali Khan is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and therefore is keen on learning new things during this time in lockdown. Saif Ali Khan in the interview with the news portal also added that besides that, he is also getting all the needed workout from chasing Taimur Ali Khan around the house, as the young one keeps him on his feet.

Also Read | Five Surprising Facts Revealed About Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Relationship

The Sacred Games actor added that he is using his time to build a stronger bond with Taimur by teaching him to plant seeds and gardening in general. Saif Ali Khan also said that besides all of this, he has also begun reading a lot of books and magazines. He has also been taking several guitar courses online as he had always wished to learn the instrument.

Check out this post shared by Kareena where she beautifully captured Taimur's home gardening lessons.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.