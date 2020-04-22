Saif Ali Khan Heaps Praises On Kareena Kapoor; Says 'She Thinks Like A Hollywood Actor'

Bollywood stars and real-life couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have often praised each other in various media interactions. The duo never leaves any opportunity to shower their love on each other. Recently, grabbing one such chance, Saif Ali Khan lauded Kareena's decision-making skills and stated that she thinks like a Hollywood star, during an e-conclave arranged by a leading news portal.

Saif Ali Khan praises Kareena's traits

Interestingly, Saif started complementing Kareena and said that she always looked like a star. Adding more to the same, he said that on the sets of her films, it looks like she is born there. Kareena is professional, quiet and good, said Saif. Appreciating Kareena's decision-making skills, he said that if an actor can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because it is a good role, it means that the individual is thinking like a Hollywood actor.

He also mentioned how Kareena went on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding that made lots of money at the box office. Talking further, he said then she again went on to play a small role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Later on, the Agent Vinod actor said that Kareen is super cool. Giving an insight into their quarantine, Saif added that she is encouraging him to cook something nice or wear something nice during the lockdown.

Saif also revealed that he felt conscious when he played the supporting character in Dil Chahta Hai. He said that everyone was taking Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna very seriously. He added that he was intimidated by them. But he was aware of the fact that he is working with such powerful actors.

