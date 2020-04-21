Saif Ali Khan Says 'Tanhaji' Did Well At The Box Office Because "it Ticks All The Boxes"

Recently in an interview with a daily portal, Saif Ali Khan talked about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office performance. In the movie, Saif had essayed the role of the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod. After a series of box office duds, Tanhaji was Saif's first hit film in a while.

In the interview, Saif Ali Khan said how certain things of the film made it do well at the box office. According to him, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a patriotic movie and had all the other elements of "being larger than life". However, he also felt that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was not expected to do as well as it did in terms of box office collection.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had minted a whopping ₹279.50 crores at the domestic box office and ₹350 crores worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2020 so far. During the first week itself, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection had crossed ₹100 crores.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24

₹ 275 cr: Day 42#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Saif Ali Khan also talked about the controversy of factual inaccuracies in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He said he should have taken a stand about it and from the next time he would. He also said that he is still sure about what he said and what the actual history of Tanhaji is.

Apparently, Saif Ali Khan reportedly had said he would like to be a part of the film industry that stood by what was correct and not change facts to make a mass-pleasing film. He also said changing certain facts in the film to make it more likeable must have given that "extra kind of bump" which made Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection soar high. He also said there was a particular idea which appealed to the masses.

Upcoming Saif Ali Khan's movies

Saif Ali Khan's last silver screen venture was Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also starred Tabu and marked the Bollywood debut of Alaya F. He currently has a television series in his kitty called Tandav. Apart from this, other upcoming Saif Ali Khan's movies include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Go Goa Gone 2 and Bhoot Police.

