Saif Ali Khan Says Ranbir's Excuse Of Not Joining Twitter 'snarky' & 'edgy'

Saif Ali Khan opened up about the possibility of him joining social media when he was on a live chat session with a journalist. The actor said how everyone in his family seems to have gotten the fever of joining social media after Kareena Kapoor Khan did it. He also gave his take on Ranbir Kapoor’s statement when Ranbir had said why he would not join Twitter.

Read | Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From Cult Classic 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Saif Ali Khan on Ranbir Kapoor's remark on not joining social media

Saif Ali Khan was told that Ranbir Kapoor had once said that he would not join social media because he did not have anything intelligent to say. To this, Saif replied that according to him, if Ranbir did not have anything intelligent to say then neither does anyone else who is on social media and they probably should not be on it. The Dil Chahta Hai actor further added that Ranbir’s comment had an edge to his statement and he probably made a snarky remark at those who are on social media.

Actor reveals likeliness of him joining social media

Saif Ali Khan, in conversation with a leading journalist, revealed his conversation with mother Sharmila Tagore when she expressed her interest in joining Instagram. Saif Ali Khan remarked that if his mother joined Instagram, he might join it as well. He narrated the conversation on the live session and said that when she told him, he asked her whether she is aware that she has to posts pictures on it.

Read | Saif Ali Khan's First English Feature Film 'Being Cyrus' Trivia That You Should Know

The actor also said in the same chat session that the likeliness of him joining Instagram are much higher than him joining Twitter. Explaining himself further, he said that it is so because he would rather share pictures of what he like than argue with people online.

Read |Saif Ali Khan Says 'Tanhaji' Did Well At The Box Office Because "it Ticks All The Boxes"

Read | Saif Ali Khan Interrupted By Taimur In An Interview, Actor Asks Someone To 'shut The Door'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.