Kareena Kapoor's Pictures Prove That Sunshine Is Her Favourite Accessory

Kareena Kapoor is one celeb who is surely making the most of her lockdown. From flaunting the artworks of her adorable son, Taimur Ali Khan to binging on the homemade chocolate cakes by her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor is doing it all. Her Instagram feed is nothing short of a delight for her fans wherein she gives a glimpse of her lockdown activities with some quirky captions.

However, Kareena Kapoor's love for sun-kissed pictures and pampering herself to a cozy skincare session is also unmissable from her social media feed. Here are the pictures which show that Kareena Kapoor abides by her skincare sessions and also lives for those sun-kissed selfies.

Kareena Kapoor's love for her skincare regime

When Kareena Kapoor had her summer essentials at check

Kareena Kapoor recently went candid and shared a video of her with a face mask on. Not disappointing her fans, Kareena Kapoor also did her signature pout. In the caption, however, Kareena Kapoor listed her summer essentials adding a postscript and thanking Nisha Sareen. Kareena Kapoor was also thankful for having her essentials, homemade masks, kaftan, and a messy bun in check. The Angrezi Medium actor's goofy expressions in the video make way for a perfect lockdown mood.

Kareena Kapoor's zit on her face

Kareena also shared a picture wherein she flaunted the 'zit' on her face while she posed for a dramatic selfie. However, it is the Jab We Met actor's caption which again stole the show. She mentioned in the caption how the zit on her face did not get any 'memo' of no personal visits and social distancing. Bebo's flawless skin in the picture will also make you steal her skincare regime.

When Kareena Kapoor showcased her sunshine love

Kareena Kapoor is clearly all about her sun-kissed pictures. She shared yet another lovely sun-kissed picture of hers while also flaunting her radiant skin. She also mentioned how she literally has the sunshine on her mind and her face in the picture. The Heroine actor can also be seen donning orange and blue printed kaftan in the gorgeous picture. Take a look at the actor's picture.

