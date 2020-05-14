Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Summer Essentials With Homemade Face Mask On; See Pic

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, the diva seems to be quite active posting pictures of son Taimur or throwback pictures from the family album. However, currently, she seems to be into sharing her beauty and fashion secrets. While on one hand, she said how jeans and her t-shirts are her "ultimate" fashion choices, on the other, she shared her list of summer essentials with her fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's lists down her summer essentials

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram, the actor recently went candid and shared a video of her with a face mask on. Not disappointing her fans, Kareena also did her signature pout. In the caption, however, she listed her summer essentials adding a postscript and thanking Nisha Sareen, "Summer essentials: Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks ✅

PS: Thank you @nishsareen for the best face pack ever ☺️ #HotMess #HomemadeMasks #KaftanSeries".

Also Read: From Movies Like 'Fida' To 'Kyon Ki', Kareena Kapoor Khan's Romantic Films That Tanked At The Box-office

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan added a sun-kissed and no-makeup photo. Adding a caption she wrote, "Because eye-shadow is too mainstream! 💁🏻‍♀️". Many celebrities commented on the photo including ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra who said, 'You are just so very beautiful 💗💕💖💕💗💕💗".

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed What She Would Do If Someone Hurt Her; Check The Throwback Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram feed seems filled with her no-makeup look photos. A few weeks back she had also shared a picture of her zit with the caption, "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created.

PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... 🤣 #HugeMess". Take a look:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thoughtful Yet Goofy In A BTS Video From Her Radio Show | Watch It Here

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts An Adorable Birthday Wish For Friend And Manager, Poonam Damania

Also Read: Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan Impressed Netizens With Her Stunning Selfies On Instagram; See Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.