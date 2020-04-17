Kareena Kapoor Advises People To Keep Their Kitchens Clean, Adds 'disinfection Is Crucial'

Bollywood actors have been doing their best to advise their fans on social media about the precautions necessary for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Friday, a public announcement video featuring the 'Begum of Bollywood' Kareena Kapoor has surfaced online where she urges everyone to disinfect their kitchens as it's most frequently used in any house. The Jab We Met actor can be seen wiping the table at her home clean to make her point clearer.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing hanging out with her 'girl gang' amid lockdown

In the video, Kareena says, “We all know the importance of eating healthy and along with that, cleaning the kitchen. Along with cleaning the kitchen, disinfection is crucial too. You can use any disinfectant, but please do not forget to disinfect any surface which you repeatedly come in contact with, like tabletops, kitchen slabs, floors etc. The World Health Organisation has also advised this. I am doing it, you also do the same.”.

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a stripper in 'Veere Di Wedding 2'? Details inside

Kareena has been posting updates to entertain her fans during the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The Kurbaan actor and her family even pledged to donate an undisclosed amount to various relief organizations like the UNICEF, PM CARES Relief fund and others.

Read | Masaba Gupta remembers first time she dressed Kareena Kapoor Khan

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year. However, with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on the film industry, it is likely that the dates could be pushed to some time next year.

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's stunning pictures with the Kapoor clan are unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.