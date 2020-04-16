Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing hanging out with her 'girl Gang' amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak where everyone is practising social distancing and has given a break to the weekly outings, it seems that Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing her girlfriends and hanging out with them. Kareena expressed her emotions over the same on her Instagram where she shared the picture of her gang members.

Kareena Kapoor Khan missing her 'girl gang'

In the star-studded picture, the four Bollywood divas including Kareena with sister Karisma Kapoor along with Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora can be seen acing the fashion game while walking out of a restaurant. Kareena has been updating her fans with some cool pictures ever since she made a debut on the photo and video sharing application. This throwback Thursday post of the ‘Jab We Met’ star just reveals the amount of love she holds for the ladies and how much she is missing those outings with them amid the lockdown.

Captioning the stylish picture, Kareena wrote that her girl gang has gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables and she is unable to deal with the pain of staying away from them for a longer period. Within seconds of uploading the picture on Instagram, the picture received more than three lakhs hits while leaving several people commenting on the beautiful picture. The official account of the Amazon Prime Video was the first one to step in and comment that all these lovely ladies deserve separate shows now.

'That's how group pose'

Delighted by the fact that there could a new web series on this, the users got excited and asked Amazon Prime Video to make this happen in reality. Another user wrote that if this series happens then she would watch it from Season 3 and backward

One of her fans who were impressed by the stylish attires of the stars in the picture wrote that this is exactly how a group should pose. One of the users who were awe-struck after watching Kareena in a black outfit wrote that the colour never looked that appealing as and when he saw Kareena donning it. A few weeks back, Kareena had shared a collage of pictures of her friends napping in their respective homes.



