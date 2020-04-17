Kareena Kapoor Khan To Play A Stripper In 'Veere Di Wedding 2'? Details Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding was one of the biggest hit films of 2018. The film was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Many fans of Veere Di Wedding have been wanting a sequel of the film to happen and from the looks, it is going to happen soon enough. Rhea Kapoor revealed interesting details about Veere Di Wedding 2 in a recent interview.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Hints At 'Four More Shots Please 3' In Latest Post | Check Out

Rhea Kapoor talks about Veere Di Wedding 2

Rhea Kapoor attended Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want and it was a blast. The two women share a very tight bond that started right from their Veere Di Wedding days. In the final segment of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan started playing a fun game with Rhea Kapoor.

ALSO READ | 'Veere Di Wedding' And Other Movies To Watch With Your Bestie Before She Gets Married

Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Rhea as to which member of the family is apt for a series of professions. The list had everything including a masseuse, carpenter, and therapist. However, when Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Rhea Kapoor as to who will make a good stripper, the latter was quick to ask Kareena to take it up.

On hearing this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also added that she has indeed taken up the job. The actor also added that her character from the film, Kalindi will be playing a stripper in Veere Di Wedding 2. She even added in a fun way that she has given away some “breaking news”.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Picture

Rhea Kapoor had confirmed in an earlier interview this year that Veere Di Wedding 2 might be in the making. She added that there is also a chance that the film might happen sooner than she’d thought. Rhea Kapoor also shared her excitement about Veere Di Wedding 2.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor On Veere Di Wedding 2: 'I Don't Know, Ask Rhea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.