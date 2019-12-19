Kareena Kapoor Pokes Fun At Kartik Aaryan's Love Life, Asks Him On Misogyny In 'Punchnama'

Kartik Aaryan’s love life has been much in the news in recent months. While earlier he was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, now reports claim there is something between him and Ananya Panday. Though the actor has denied those reports, the rumours mills and paparazzi never quite leave him. Kareena Kapoor Khan poked fun at the actor being frequently snapped with various women of the industry. She quipped how she was seeing what he was doing as he roamed on the streets. Kartik recently made an appearance on Kareena’s radio show What Women Want, where he was asked about the criticism for the misogyny in the Punchnama franchise, and he even delivered his famous monologue on the show.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; Friendzone Kriti Sanon

When Kareena asked Kartik ‘What women want?’ since he had worked in a dating-based movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he said it was the opposite in the movie, since the characters wanted to know what women really wanted. The actor added that he knew about it more before doing the film. He said that writing of the film made them forget it. Kartik added that despite saying monologues of five-minute duration, he was not aware of what women wanted and that the rant was in fact about about being clueless about what they wanted. Later, he even said that Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan should be asked what do women want. As Kartik replied that he was roaming around the streets, asking women what do they want, Kareena quipped she was seeing all that, referring to his love life and being spotted with actresses. That left him blushing.

Watch the video:

READ: Laxmi Agarwal Shakes A Leg On Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheeme' Song

READ: Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Never Used A Dating App; Kareena Kapoor's Response Is Gold

When asked about the criticism for Pyaar Ka Punchnama over its ‘misogynistic’ content, Kartik said there was no criticism he personally received, only that occasionally media would ask him about it. However, he said he used to receive love most of the times, and that even the girls praised it, taking it with a pinch of salt. The Luka Chuppi star, however, said it probably got a bit too ‘salty.’ He said, however, the content of the movie was only for entertainment.He also shared how the second installment was launched at a girls college in Mumbai and how everyone wanted to hear him say the monologue. Kartik even delivered the famous monologue during the interview. Watch it here.

READ: Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; Friendzone Kriti Sanon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.