Laxmi Agarwal Shakes A Leg On Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheeme' Song

Bollywood News

Laxmi Agarwal was recently seen shaking a leg on Kartik Aaryan's song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
laxmi agarwal

The inspiring acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has evidently won a lot of hearts with her journey. Laxmi Agarwal has had an amazing journey as she made her way out of the hardships of being an acid attack survivor and now lives her life openly instead of hiding away from shame. Now, Laxmi was seen dancing on the track Dheeme Dheeme from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Check out the video below - 

Laxmi Agarwal's dance on Dheeme Dheeme

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Laxmi Agarwal was seen shaking a leg with writer and rumoured beau Nitin Soni. The two are seen posting some adorable pictures together. Kartik Aaryan shared the video on his Instagram, Kartik said that he is one of the biggest fans of Laxmi Agarwal's inspirational journey. Her journey will be showcased on the silver screen with the biopic film Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The trailer for the film was recently released on online platforms and currently has over 35 million views. Check out some of her other videos with rumoured beau Nitin Soni. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nitin Soni (@thecurlypoet) on

A post shared by Nitin Soni (@thecurlypoet) on

A post shared by Nitin Soni (@thecurlypoet) on

A post shared by Nitin Soni (@thecurlypoet) on

 

 

 

