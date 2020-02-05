Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Groove On 'Bole Chudiyan' At Armaan Jain's Reception; Watch

Armaan Jain tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Monday and to celebrate their marriage, a grand star-studded reception on Tuesday saw cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor dancing on 'Bole Chudiyan'. Seeing the two sisters groove and recreate the steps of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's popular song, was pure nostalgic.

The reception was attended by Raveena Tandon, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Rekha, and many others.

Armaan is the son of Rima and Manoj Jain and the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor. During the wedding celebrations, Kareena was the star attraction, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor. The duo was seen grooving with their brother at the baraat. Her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, on his shoulders, too were lively as ‘ladkewale’. Tara Sutaria singing and many other moments from the wedding had gone viral.

Armaan has worked in the movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. His brother Aadar Jain is also an actor. Anissa Malhotra is a fashion designer by profession.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra reception: Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, others at shining best

WATCH

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding reception: Kapoors, Ambanis & couples who stood out

ALSO READ | Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra wedding celebrations continue, stars dazzle at reception

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.