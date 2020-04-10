Malaika Arora's Workout Videos Will Motivate You To Exercise At Home

Malaika Arora is among one of those actors who has the fittest body in Bollywood. Malaika has earlier revealed that she believes in the mantra, 'The fitter you are, the better you feel'. Malaika Arora proudly calls herself a yogi and also motivates others to work out through her various Instagram posts. Here are different workout videos Malaika Arora posts on her Instagram account, for you to take lessons from.

Workout lessons to take from Malaika Arora

Power Yoga

Power Yoga is a physical exercise that is carried out with speed and needs the body to move faster. It helps in making the body more flexible. Malaika Arora is an expert in power yoga and believes in practising it on a daily basis. She also promotes this exercise through her Instagram video, in which she is seen performing some jaw-dropping poses.

Aerial yoga

Aerial Yoga is a practice in which the body is stretched and the spine is decompressed. It helps in increasing the core strength and also helps in balancing body weight. Malaika Arora said that when she is not in a mood to workout, she opts for aerial yoga which helps her body in stretching, and improves blood flow.

Weight training

Weight training helps in building muscle tone and also helps in losing fat. Malaika Arora, apart from practising yoga, also does some weight training once or twice a week, which helps her maintain her toned body.

Pilates

Pilates is also another form of exercise Malaika Arora believes in practising in order to stay fit. Pilates gives a leaner look and help in toning the muscles. It also helps one in maintaining their posture.

