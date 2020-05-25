Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Tour Of The Actor's Gorgeous House Where Saif & Taimur Also Live

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making renewed headlines after debuting on Instagram. The actor has been quite active on the photo-sharing platform and updates her fans about her daily activities.

Kareena has over 3 million followers on Instagram. She has been sharing pictures and videos of her son, Taimur Ali Khan and husband, Saif Ali Khan and fans seem to love watching the pictures and videos that Kareena Kapoor shares. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, one can see that the actor has also showcased her stunning house and fans have been going gaga over the pics shared. With all that said now, here are some of the most beautiful pictures shared by Kareena that gives fans a glimpse of her house:

Kareena Kapoor's house

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan painting in their house. The art that the two created grabbed the attention of the fans. Saif Ali Khan painted a floral design on their balcony wall. Kareena Kapoor Khan gave the viewers a glimpse of their beautiful balcony through the picture. The actor seems to be a nature lover as her balcony can be seen surrounded by pots and plants. She accompanied the picture with a caption, ''When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. 🤭

Quarantine gifts be like... ❤️❤️''

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor And Rani Mukerji's Most Memorable Moments Together

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan contributed to the IForIndia charity concert for the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and shared the message. She captioned the picture, ''From my home to yours.

"Watch me on India’s biggest fundraising concert - #IForIndia, a concert for our times.Sunday, 3rd May, 7:30 pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india.'' What grabbed the attention was the massive bookshelf behind the picture, giving fans an insight into her house." Check out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered some stunning performances in her movies and has also managed to win several awards and accolades throughout her acting career. The actor was last seen in Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan. The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena has won the hearts of millions with her performances in movies. She is known for essaying versatile roles in movies. Some of the memorable movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan include Udta Punjab, Brothers, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tallaash, Rowdy Rathore, Agent Vinod, Bodyguard, Golmaal 3, 3 Idiots, Jab We Met, Omkara, Hulchul, Dev, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Yaadein, Refugee and many more.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Pic With Salman Khan

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Unforgettable Dialogues On Life And Happiness From Her Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.