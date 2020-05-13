Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Balloon Sleeves Look Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone are both very well-known names in the Bollywood industry. Both the actors have proved their versatility time-and-again and enjoy a huge fan base. Not just in the acting business, but Kareena and Deepika are even praised for their fashion sense. Here is who out of the two, wore the balloon sleeves look with more panache. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Friend And Manager, Poonam Damania

Who wore the balloon sleeves look with more panache?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a baby onion-peel colour, tube gown. Her gown has balloon off-shoulder sleeves. Kareena has given her straight hair a centre partition and tied them neatly in a bun, at the back of her head. She has worn a single neck-piece and has applied light-blue colour nail paint. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan-Soha Ali Khan & Other Popular B-town Nanad-bhabhi Jodis

In comparison to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone has worn a parrot green colour two-piece set. She has worn straight pants and an off-shoulder balloon sleeves top. Deepika has worn a matching pair of earrings and applied a nude nail paint. The actor has given her hair a centre partition and them at the back of her head, in a messy pony-tail, with a green colour bandana. Deepika Padukone has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Dazzle In This Throwback Post

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium (2020) starring Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan and others. The film received mix reviews from the audiences and was taken down from the theatres due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next appear in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It is said to be based on Hollywood film, Forrest Gump (1994). The film is scheduled to release in December 2020.

Deepika Padukone's last appearance on the big screen was in Chhapaak (2020). The film received mostly positive reviews but failed to match expectations at the box office. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in much-anticipated sports drama film '83. She plays Romi Bhatia, wife of former Indian Cricket Team Captain, Kapil Dev, who will be portrayed by her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Beach Photos With Saif And Taimur You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.