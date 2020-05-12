Kareena Kapoor Khan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Friend And Manager, Poonam Damania

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared an adorable birthday post for her friend and manager, Poonam Damania. The two reportedly share a good bond with as is evident from their social media handles. Poonam often shares some unseen BTS moments of Kareena.

Kareena took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture with a snowy background that reminisces their good old days. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen striking a stunning pose as she opts for an oversized sweater, dark blue jeans and a pair of boots. Poonam can be seen posing besides Kareena in all-black attire.

Along with the picture, Kareena also went on to write a sweet birthday wish for her friend. Check the picture below.

Seeing this adorable birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam went on to thank the actor. She wrote ''Love you Bebooooo” with multiple heart emojis. And seems like it was not just Kareena who wished her, the actor's fans also wished Poonam on her birthday and thanked her for managing Kareena. Check out Poonam's reply to Kareena here.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Ultra Glamorous In This New BTS Video; Watch Here

Recently, Kareena had shared BTS video on her Instagram stories where she could be seen raising the style bar. In the video, the actor can be seen walking to her vanity van. And as she enters the vanity van she goes on to apply some makeup and soon tells her assistant that she is ready for the shot. And by the looks of the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to reunite with her manager, Poonam Damania as she launched her own entertainment celebrity management firm. Check out the video below of Kareena Kapoor Khan in the glamourous avatar.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing several pictures that give fans an insight into her personal and professional life. The actor is currently spending time in her Mumbai home with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan due to the lockdown.

In the array of posts shared by Kareena, one can see a few pictures of baby Taimur trying on various activities at home. Kareena recently shared a picture of the father-son duo having some good bonding together. In a picture, Saif can be seen giving Taimur a haircut, while in the other the father-son duo is seen painting the wall and it is too cute to miss.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Thoughtful Yet Goofy In A BTS Video From Her Radio Show | Watch

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Video Will Motivate You To Sweat It Out At Home; Watch

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic Of Rishi Kapoor With R.D. Burman & Randhir Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.