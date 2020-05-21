Kareena Kapoor Khan And Madhuri Dixit Nene's Throwback Pic Is Unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram a couple of months back and she has been surprising the audience by posting some stunning pictures. The actor keeps her fans updated about her daily activities and also gives a glimpse of her son, Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor has managed to gain over a whopping 3 million followers on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit also has a huge fan following, the actor has over 19 million followers on Instagram and always impresses the audience with her unique sartorial choices. The actor keeps her fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on a regular basis. There is one throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhuri Dixit that has been taking social media by storm. Check out the throwback picture of these two iconic Bollywood actors:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Madhuri Dixit's throwback picture

In the throwback picture shared on Instagram, viewers get to get see Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor have a fun time together. The picture seems to be taken during an event and it is making headlines on the internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting a dark green coloured Anarkali that has intricate floral designs on the outfit. She teamed her outfit with a ring and opted for a wavy hairdo. Madhuri Dixit can be seen donning a mango-coloured saree and she completed her look with bangles, earrings and a wavy hairdo.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Worked With These Prominent Directors Only Once

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and she is known for essaying versatile roles in films. From romantic and drama to crimes and comedy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has played a variety of roles in movies. The actor has received several awards and accolades for her performance in movies. Some of the notable movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan include Jab We Met, Kurbaan, Golmaal 3, Heroine, Bodyguard, Talaash, Satyagraha, Ki & Ka, Refugee, Asoka, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Dev, Omkara, We Are Family, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and many more.

ALSO READ | Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And Sons Collaborate With Grammy Winner Sharon Isbin On An Album

Madhuri Dixit Nene has time and again impressed the audience with her acting chops. The actor has worked in over 70 movies with a career spanning over three decades. She has bagged several awards and accolades including Padma Shri award, which is one of the highest civilian honours. Madhuri Dixit's performances in movies like Tezaab, prem Pratigyaa, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Anjaam, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!. Raja, Yaraana, Dil To Pagal Hai, Pukar, Lajja, Devdas, Aaja Nachle, and Desh Ishqiya are widely appreciated by fans and critics.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Shahid Kapoor: Top Instagram Posts Of Bollywood Celebs This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.