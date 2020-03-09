Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Discuss Divorce On A Radio Show

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood stars who ventured into hosting her own radio show a year back. Her show is called What Women Want and it airs on Ishq FM at 104.8 FM frequency. Out of the many stars that have appeared on her radio show, Kareena has interviewed many people from her close friend circle as well.

Starting from Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, and Sunny Leone, the first season of Kareena Kapoor's show saw Malaika Arora revealing some of her most personal thoughts as well. Take a look at what the two fashion divas talked about on the show with respect to parenting, divorce, and a woman's life after divorce.

Malaika Arora on divorce

Malaika mentioned that it was definitely a tough decision to separate from Arbaaz after 19 years. She said that they weighed the pros and cons of each situation and then finally made this decision to get separated from each other. Malaika added that they felt that they could be better individuals separately as opposed to staying together and being unhappy.

Malaika mentioned that due to the support from her family, she was able to go through the separation even when she knew that it would push her towards societal impartialities forever.

Life after divorce

Malaika clearly said that its easier for a man to move on after getting divorced. She added that it is definitely difficult for a woman to move on after divorce as they face a lot of disparity.

Malaika's advice to women who are unhappy in their marriage

She shared a message with all the women saying that they should ensure that they are strong and independent. She also advised them to not let anyone bring them down and make them devalue themselves.

On finding love after divorce

Malaika said that women should also jump back into the dating pool with equal vigour and try to feel a sense of freedom and ownership of their own lives.

She is currently seen as a judge on the modelling competition show named MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Masaba Gupta and Milind Soman. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is all set for her first release of 2020 with Angrezi Medium, which will release in March.

