Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives An Important Update On Rishi Kapoor's Health; Read Details

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s health has been the talk of the town after he was stationed in the United States of America seek medical treatment. He stayed abroad for about a year and returned to Mumbai last year. Though he has been recovering from the medical procedures, it was reported that he had to be hospitalised yet again while he was shooting in Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor’s niece Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently asked about his health during an interview with a leading daily. Reportedly, Kareena said that she cannot say a lot about Rishi Kapoor’s health and he himself will keep his fans updated on his social media accounts. She, however, stated that Rishi Kapoor is doing much better now.

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Admitted To A Mumbai Hospital For Viral Fever, Family Insider Gives Update

It has been reported that Rishi Kapoor was filming for his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla when he fell and had to be hospitalised in Delhi. He was shooting in the capital city for 18 days and he developed an infection because of the pollution.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Crosses 1 Million Followers In A Day As She Makes Her Instagram Debut

'Look forward to entertain you': Rishi Kapoor

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Sara Ali Khan And Selena Gomez As The Ambassador Of This Brand

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

While rumours that his illness had relapsed were making the rounds, Rishi Kapoor took to his social media handle and cleared the air about the whole situation. He stated that the pollution in Delhi had caused the illness and that there was no relapse. Check out what the actor has posted about his health.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Her Instagram Debut, Netizens Welcome Her With Open Arms

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.