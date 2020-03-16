Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for more than 6 years now. Prior to that, the couple was supposedly dating for several years. They are proud parents of Taimur and are often clicked by paparazzi on holidays and various other social events. Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shied away from expressing how great Saif is as a husband and as a person. She recently uploaded a series of pictures in which Kareena and Saif are seen spending some quality time in peace.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen reading a book. He was seen wearing glasses as he sat reading a book. He was seen wearing what looked like a white kurta and pyjama. The actor looked engrossed in the book. Saif Ali Khan was surrounded by many books as he was reading. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture in a very witty caption. She captioned it as, “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️”. She made the pun in the caption referring to Saif reading a book.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in the pictures. She was seen dressed in an all-black outfit. She was pictured as she held her phone in hand. The couple looked like they are spending some time away from the crowd amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Many celebrities of Bollywood are social distancing themselves to avoid the spreading of Coronavirus. Sunny Leone was also in the news recently as she avoided taking a selfie with her fan. Many celebrities have opted to stay at home and spend some time with their loved ones as a move of social distancing themselves.

