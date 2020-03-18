Saif Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor's Role In 'Angrezi Medium',says 'I Like The Way She Slaps'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is making a lot of buzz as Bebo plays the role of a cop in Homi Adajania's directorial. As per reports, although the film has released, Homi Adajania hopes for a re-release as the shut down of theatres due to Coronavirus outbreak has affected the Box-Office numbers. However, Saif Ali Khan, who has already watched Angrezi Medium, in an interview, opened up about Kareena Kapoor's fierce role in the film.

Saif Ali Khan says he likes how Kareena Kapoor slaps on screen

As per reports, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan was questioned about wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character as a cop in Angrezi Medium. To which, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that Kareena has always been amazing on screen. Saif also expressed that he completely loves when she slaps on screen. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan shared a funny statement and said he hopes that he is never at the receiving end.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan last graced the big screen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. While Tanhaji received a stupendous response at the Box Office, Alaya F's debut film did moderately well at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for Laal Singh Chhada, alongside Aamir Khan. The duo is reportedly still shooting for the movie. Laal Singh Chhada will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

