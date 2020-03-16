Saif Ali Khan's Interesting Facts Revealed By Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan; Read Details

Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for more than 6 years now. Prior to that, the couple allegedly dated for around 5 years. They are proud parents of Taimur and are often spotted by paparazzi on holidays and various other events.

Though Kareena has never shied away from expressing how great Saif is as a husband and as a person, she recently revealed some very interesting facts about Saif Ali Khan on a talk show. In a segment of a talk show, Kareena was asked to answer a few questions about Saif Ali Khan and reveal his personal favourites and some other facts about the actor. Read on to know more about it.

Favourite band of Saif Ali Khan

As revealed by Kareena on the talk show, Saif Ali Khan seems to have high regard for rock bands. The Tashan actor said that Saif Ali Khan’s favourite bands include Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and AC/DC. Saif agreed to all of these.

Who is Saif’s favourite actor?

Kareena Kapoor Khan told her fans that Saif Ali Khan is a big fan of Al Pacino. She took no time in recalling that one. Saif too nodded his head in agreement.

Which sister does he fight with the most?

Saif Ali Khan has two sisters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. When Kareena Kapoor was asked which sister does Saif fight with more, she answered saying that he fights with both the sisters equally. The Race 2 actor said that though it was a diplomatic answer, he was happy she responded saying that or else he could have been in trouble.

How does Saif spend his evening?

Kareena Kapoor had revealed in an interview that Saif and herself believe in having an early dinner for better health. Therefore. the couple always has dinner early and Saif spends the rest of his evening with Taimur. Kareena Kapoor said that Saif gives Taimur a lot of attention and takes care of him whenever possible.

