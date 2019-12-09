Taimur Ali Khan Holds Saif Ali Khan’s Leg Just Like A Cute Koala; Internet Falls In Love

It has been almost three years since the birth of the star kid Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been very protective of their child, yet Taimur has managed to get a large and loyal fan following. From his cute pictures with his mother Kareena to pictures where he is waving at paparazzi, all are loved by his fans on the internet. Apart from this, he is also seen in many family pictures. Here is one such picture where we can see Taimur Ali Khan clinging on his father, Saif Ali Khan's, leg. Take a look

Taimur Ali Khan clinging to Saif Ali Khan's leg

In this picture, we can see Taimur Ali Khan is holding his father Saif Ali Khan’s leg just like a cute little koala. It was reported that this picture was taken in at the time when the family was visiting Pataudi before heading to Ranthambore. We can also see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the picture smiling and posing for the picture. In the same post, we can see Taimur Ali Khan making a new friend and having fun doing it. He is seen shaking hands with the kid while holding a cookie.

The family was heading to Ranthambore to celebrate the birthday of the veteran actor and mother of Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore. The whole family got together at Ranthambore Safari and, apart from Saif, Kareena, and Taimur, we could also see Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu in one of the pictures. Take a look. In this post, we can see Taimur Ali khan hilariously showing his tongue and enjoying the innocence of childhood. Taimur always manages to make his fans go 'aww,' and this time also he has managed to do the same.

