Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Clueless After School And Did Not Know What To Do

Saif Ali Khan has given several commendable performances in his recent films. However, the actor has had to fight many perceptions that were created about him, as he is a descendant of a Royal family. Recently, in an interview with a media publication, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he had to live up to his mother's and father's name in the business. Saif is one of the actors who does not shy away from admitting that just like everyone else, he himself was also clueless in life at one point about his future.

Saif Ali Khan did not want to do a 9-5 job

The actor revealed that he was clueless after school and he did not know what to do when he joined films. Saif said that he was firm on one thing that he did not want to do a desk job. He also added that he felt he would die if he had to so a 9 to 5 thing. He also felt that the idea of films was very different because of the variety of job that is offered. The actor also admitted that there was one important thing that stopped him from becoming a cricketer. He said Cricket was in his blood and it is treated like a religion.

He also spoke about his father and grandfather who have captained India and played against Don Bradman. Saif mentioned that he played good cricket but he never really played in school or college. Speaking of cricket, Saif added that cricket is a very mental game and it is more about patience and timing. He also felt that those were the things he lacked in which is why his career in cricket never flourished.

Apart from this, the Sacred Games actor also revealed more about his first few auditions. He also spoke about how people commented on his voice and also his looks. He said that people have been nasty and mean to him. He also added that people talked about his looks. Saif said he guessed he did not look like a hero like other actors. People also felt Saif looked like a girl said Saif Ali Khan. He was also told that he looked like a girl. Adding further Saif said that he probably had a bad voice which he had not worked on. That was the reason why sometimes he was squeaking away in an English accent.

