Kareena Kapoor Khan's Workout Video Will Motivate You To Sweat It Out At Home; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have been friends for a very long time. The two always manage to impress fans with their stunning looks and BFF goals pictures. But apart from being best friends in Bollywood, the two also reportedly visit the same gym and are gym buddies too. This throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Amrita Arora might give you some motivation to workout at home amid the nationwide lockdown.

READ | Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Posing With Sara & Ibrahim Goes Viral; See Picture Inside

Interestingly, in February 2020, Amrita Arora shared a video, in which she was seen practising boxing with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In gym pants and black sports bra, Kareena is working out with full dedication. On the other side, Amrita Arora is also seen focusing on the rigorous workout. The video gave a glimpse of three exercises they performed during the practice. As part of the caption, Amrita wrote, 'insane sesh with my girl beebo'.

Watch the video below:

READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals A Trait Of Kareena Kapoor Khan She Wishes To Acquire

Well, this is not the first time when the Veere Di Wedding actor's workout video with BFF has given some motivation to fans. A couple of weeks back, a fan club on the social media platform shared a throwback video featuring Malaika Arora along with Kareena and their trainer. In the time-lapse video, one can see the duo doing various workouts.

READ | Saif Ali Khan Captured At His Candid Best By Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Pics

It seems like Kareena is in the mood to give some major fitness goals to her fans even amid the lockdown. A few weeks back she shared a selfie on her social media, in which she was posing with a pout after working out at home. Instagramming the selfie, she wrote a caption that read, 'The workout pout... It's a thing... really!'

READ | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Outside Ranbir Kapoor's Residence

Talking about the professional front, she was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. She bagged praises from the critics for her performance in the film. Apart from this, she will soon join hands with Aamir Khan for their fourth collaboration. The film titled Laal Singh Chaddha will be directed by Advait Chandan. The rom-com is an official adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.